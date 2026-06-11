Vir Das Announces Cast for Psychological Horror Film ‘Baara Number’

Guwahati: Actor-comedian and filmmaker Vir Das has announced the cast of his upcoming film Baara Number, a found-footage psychological horror project that will mark his next directorial venture.

The cast features an impressive line-up of acclaimed actors from both cinema and streaming platforms, including Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik. Vir Das himself will also appear in the film.

As per the makers, Baara Number is being developed as a psychological horror story told through the found-footage format, a storytelling style that remains relatively unexplored in mainstream Indian cinema. The format typically presents events through supposedly discovered recordings, creating a more immersive and realistic viewing experience.

The project also brings Kavi Shastri on board as Creative Producer.

Speaking about the film, Das said one of the most exciting aspects of the project was the opportunity to collaborate with performers whose work he has admired for many years. He praised the ensemble cast for bringing unique strengths and perspectives to the story, adding that their contributions significantly enhanced the creative process.

“What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I’ve admired for years,” Das said.

While details of the plot remain under wraps, the makers are expected to reveal more information about the film in the coming months.