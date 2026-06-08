“There’s No Kind of Green Screen”: Matt Damon Calls The Odyssey His Hardest Movie Ever

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has described his upcoming epic ‘The Odyssey’ as the “hardest movie” he has ever worked on, while taking a break from filming reflections to spend time with rescue dogs at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation’s Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles this week.

The Oscar-winning actor spoke about the project in an interview during his visit for the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event on June 6.

Damon, who has five pets at home, spent time with rescue animals while supporting adoption awareness.

The actor also spoke about working with director Christopher Nolan on the film ‘The Odyssey’.

“It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” he said, as quoted by Page Six.

‘The Odyssey’ is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, releases July 17, 2026.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

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