Yuvraj Singh Urges BCCI to Be Upfront With Rohit Sharma, Virat Sharma on 2027 ODI World Cup Plans

London: Amid recent unprecedented speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s international future, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to provide absolute clarity to senior stalwarts like him and Virat Kohli regarding their roles for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

“It's up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team. You can't just go with young guys, or you just can't go with only experience in the team. You have to match it and I believe that if they have to play the World Cup, they have to be secured now.

“The media is always going to bring up the moment they don't perform, age and form, and all this is going to come. Whatever noise is outside, let it be outside,” Yuvraj said to JioHotstar during the mid-innings break at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday. IANS

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