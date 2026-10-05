Voting Right Integral to Constitution’s Basic Structure: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

GuwahatI: Today, Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said the right of an Indian citizen to vote is an integral part of the Constitution’s basic structure and cautioned against any process that could lead to the mass disenfranchisement of citizens.

Justice Bhuyan made the remarks while delivering the valedictory address at the 19th NALSAR-Justice B.R. Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition 2026.

He said the right to vote is not merely a statutory entitlement but a constitutional right flowing from Article 326, which provides for elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies on the basis of adult suffrage.

Justice Bhuyan stressed that the Constitution does not conceives two categories of citizens — those with voting rights and those without them.

He added that any process resulting in the depriving of millions and that world be arbitrary and violate Articles 14 and 326. His remarks come amid wider concerns over electoral roll revisions and the possible exclusion of eligible voters.