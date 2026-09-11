Water Pipeline Bursts Again Near Guwahati Club

Guwahati: Today, around 1pm a water pipeline near Guwahati Club burst, disrupting water supply in the area and causing significant waterlogging along the roadside.Large volume of water began gushing onto the road.

As per report, the same pipeline had burst earlier on Monday. After the previous incident, officials from the Guwahati Jal Board reportedly visited the site and carried out repair work. However, the pipeline burst again within days, raising concerns over the quality and effectiveness of the repairs.

After the latest incident, the water supply was reportedly shut off after the concerned department were informed. The valve was closed to stop the flow of water, while further repair work is awaited.

The leakage also affected nearby shops and businesses, with one shop reportedly being flooded by the gushing water.

Guwahatians said they have faced disruption to the water supply since Monday and have repeatedly raised complaints with the departement . They have urged the Guwahati Jal Board to take immediate action and find a permanent solution to prevent further pipeline bursts.