Waterlogging Hits Several Guwahati Areas, 50 Rescued; Situation Improving

Guwahati: Widespread waterlogging affected multiple localities in Guwahati following heavy overnight rainfall, with around 50 people rescued from inundated areas, the Kamrup Metro - Urban Flood Report said on Monday.
Low-lying areas such as Rukminigaon, Ghoramara, Juripar, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Satgaon, Jatia, Sawkuchi, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh, Sorumotoria, Bormotoria, Narengi, Maligaon and Boragaon were among the worst affected, it added.
“Due to heavy rain last night, waterlogging was reported in many parts of Kamrup Metro district. Based on distress calls received, rescue teams along with boats were deployed to evacuate marooned people,” the Flood Report said in a statement on Monday.
Emergency helplines, including the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), remained active through the night, while calls received at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) prompted swift response from Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
As per the report, the situation has started improving, with water levels gradually receding.
“A total of 22 major pumps and 35 portable pumps have been deployed in key locations to drain out water,” it added.
Officials from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with SDRF and NDRF teams, have been stationed in vulnerable areas since Sunday night.
In a related incident, a woman identified as Payal Nath, who fell into a drain at Maligaon Chariali amid the flooding, was rescued and taken to a hospital, where she was later declared dead, the report said.