"We Act with Vision, We Fulfil Our Mission," Says Assam CM on Ending VIP Privileges and Boosting Accountability

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state government’s decisive steps towards ending VIP privileges and ensuring greater accountability in public services, emphasising that “we act with vision, we fulfil our mission.”
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said that now ministers and bureaucrats bear the cost of their own electricity bills, marking a significant departure from the earlier practice of public-funded consumption. In addition, energy conservation measures, such as metering in all government offices and automatic power cut-offs after business hours, have been implemented to minimize wastage.
"Mission 🎯 Ending VIP culture and bringing accountability! No more public funded Ministers' electricity bills, no more wastage of power, drastic drop in power deficit, enhanced power availability and a move towards a green future. We act with vision, we fulfil our mission," Sarma wrote on X.
As per Sarma, the state has also made strides in sustainable energy. The Assam Secretariat is now fully powered by solar energy, saving the government approximately ₹30 lakh every month while contributing to a greener future.
"These measures have led to a drastic reduction in the power deficit, which currently stands at just four per cent, ensuring enhanced electricity availability for citizens," he added.
Chief Minister Sarma further reiterated that the government remains committed to “Sewa” — serving the public efficiently and responsibly, with a vision for sustainable development and accountable governance.