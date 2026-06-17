Wedding Bells: Tom Holland Confirms Marriage To Zendaya

Guwahati: The British actor Tom Holland has fueled speculation that he may have already married his longtime partner Zendaya, during a recent interview with Esquire.

The topic arose when Holland was asked about AI-generated images that recently circulated on social media, falsely depicting the couple’s wedding. The AI image had gone viral and even led to confusion within his own family.

Recalling the incident, Holland said his grandmother had seen the images and believed she had missed the ceremony. When asked whether he had informed other relatives, he responded: “No, because they were all there.”

The remark has been widely interpreted as a subtle confirmation that the couple may have already tied the knot, although Holland stopped short of providing any explicit details.

Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man, has been in a long-term relationship with actress Zendaya, with speculation that the couple got engaged in December 2024. Speculation about their wedding has continued to grow, further fuelled by comments from Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach earlier in March 2026, hinting that the ceremony may have already taken place.

Despite the growing curiosity, Holland declined to share further information, adding: “That’s all you’ll get on that.”