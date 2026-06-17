Zendaya, Tom Holland Make Rare Joint Appearance at Spider-Man: Brand New Day Event

Zendaya and Tom Holland have always created buzz among fans, be it for their on-screen or off-screen chemistry. Their relationship beyond the screens has always been the talk of the town and been spotted together several times. Amid the marriage rumours, the Hollywood couple made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet for the event of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Amid the rumours of marriage, Zendaya and Tom Holland made their first red carpet appearance in Spain to promote the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Their outing comes months after Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, claimed on the Actor Awards red carpet that she and Holland tied the knot in secret.

Several videos and pictures of the couple have now gone viral on social media. Tom Holland looked dapper in the black and red ensemble, a tribute to Spider-Man. While Zendaya looked ethereal in a black Christopher Cowan minidress. She completed her look with a slicked-back hairstyle and Christian Louboutin heels.

Their joint appearance has sparked fan frenzy and fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “MJ and Peter Parker in every universe.” Another user wrote, “They somehow look elegant and adorable at the same time.” “He’s holding on to her for dear life. Sir, no one is coming to snatch her away from you, calm down. You won”, wrote the third X user. (Agencies)

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