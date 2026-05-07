West Bengal: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Personal Assistant Killed in Suspected Pre-Planned Attack in Madhyamgram

Two days after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chandranath Rath, close aide and personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead near his residence in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night in a suspected pre-planned attack.

According to police sources, the incident took place between 10.30 pm and 11 pm near Doltala in Madhyamgram when Rath was returning home after work. Investigators said motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted his SUV, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

Officials said four rounds were fired at the vehicle, of which three bullets hit Rath. The attack reportedly occurred around three kilometres from the airport.

Eyewitnesses claimed the SUV was initially blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler. Soon after, a biker approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots from close range.

“One bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The attacker appeared to be trained and escaped immediately. The firing was done at point-blank range,” an eyewitness told.

The witness added that local residents rushed Rath and the injured driver to a nearby hospital following the attack.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reached the hospital around midnight and described the incident as a “cold-blooded murder”. He alleged that the attackers had conducted a recce before carrying out the assault.

“The way the attack was executed clearly suggests prior planning. The DGP has assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly,” Adhikari said.

However, the BJP leader refrained from naming any individual or organisation behind the killing and urged party workers not to take the law into their own hands while the investigation is underway.