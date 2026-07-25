West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Condemns Attack on Journalists During NEET Protest in Kolkata

Guwahati: The alleged assault on journalists during a Left-led protest over the NEET question paper leak sparked a political storm in West Bengal on Saturday, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promising strict action against those involved.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Adhikari said police had already registered seven FIRs in connection with the incident and identified around 70 suspects.

He announced that those accused would be prosecuted under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, the state's recently implemented law.

The Chief Minister alleged that the protest was used as a cover for a pre-planned attempt to create chaos and claimed that organisers tried to provoke the police into using force.

The issue also resonated inside the Assembly, where BJP MLAs wore black badges to express solidarity with journalists and condemn the alleged attack on media personnel covering the demonstration.

The legislators demanded accountability for the violence and called for the safety of journalists reporting from protest sites.