'Victory of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk Reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: Environmentalist and reform activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a "victory of democracy," saying it reflected the power of peaceful public participation and accountability.

Posting on X from his hospital bed, Wangchuk wrote, "It's a victory of democracy... direct democracy, straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience and perseverance."

He congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the country's Gen Z, and citizens across India for "shedding fear and the fear of fear" and coming together in support of the movement.

"Congratulations, CJP, Gen Z of the nation, and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising from every corner of the nation," he said.

Calling the resignation a step towards greater accountability, Wangchuk added, "From accountability, now to reforms," indicating that the movement's focus would now shift towards bringing structural changes in the education system following the NEET paper leak controversy.