West Bengal: Police Search TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Residence for Over Four Hours

Kolkata: A team of law enforcement officers carried out an extensive search operation lasting over four hours at the south Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The surprise raid, which began early in the day, saw a heavy deployment of police personnel cordoning off the perimeter of the high-profile politician's house. Investigators reportedly scanned documents, electronic devices, and digital records during the multi-hour operation inside the premises.

While police officials remained tight-lipped about the exact trigger for the sudden raid, sources indicate the operation is connected to an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities and money laundering allegations in the state.

The ruling TMC reacted sharply to the development, labelling the search a politically motivated exercise aimed at intimidating the opposition leadership. Party workers staged spontaneous protests outside the residence, shouting slogans against central agencies and the local opposition.

Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was reportedly present during portions of the search. Legal representatives for the TMC leader stated that they are fully cooperating with the investigative process but will challenge the validity of the operation through appropriate legal channels.