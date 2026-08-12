West Bengal to Bring UCC, Anti-Conversion Law Soon, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that a bill is being planned to prevent forced religious conversions in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad (Western Region Development Council) in Bankura, Adhikari also said that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in West Bengal shortly and claimed that a draft bill had already been prepared.

Adhikari alleged that foreign funds were being received in the name of establishing religious institutions and were subsequently being used for religious conversion activities. He said steps were being considered to introduce a law aimed at immediately curbing such practices.

The remarks come amid his repeated calls for stricter measures against alleged forced religious conversions in the state.

During the meeting in Bankura, Adhikari also stressed the need to prioritise development to accelerate growth in West Bengal’s western districts.

He said a three-month action plan had been prepared with a focus on social and infrastructure development in the region.

The Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad focuses on the development of West Bengal’s western districts, particularly areas facing economic and infrastructural challenges.

Adhikari said greater attention to infrastructure and social development would help address regional disparities and support economic growth in the western part of the state.