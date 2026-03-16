West Jaintia Hills Administration Orders Closure of Educational Institutions Over Severe Weather Alert

Meghalaya: The district administration of West Jaintia Hills has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and educational institutions on Monday following a weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"In view of the weather warning issued by the IMD, which may affect schools, colleges and educational institutions, it has been decided that all educational institutions, both government and private, will remain closed on March 16," an official order read.
Meanwhile, the DDMA of East Jaintia Hills has issued a public advisory warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorms in parts of the district between March 15 and March 19.
According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, heavy rainfall and hail are very likely at isolated places on March 15. Similar conditions with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph along with heavy rain and hail are expected on March 16.
On March 17, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely at isolated locations, while thunderstorms and lightning may continue in some areas on March 18 and March 19.
In view of the expected adverse weather conditions, the district administration has urged residents to take necessary precautions and follow safety guidelines.
People have been advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms and seek shelter in sturdy buildings or hard-topped vehicles. Authorities have cautioned the public against taking shelter under trees, sheds or temporary structures such as tents.
Residents have also been asked to stay away from wired electrical appliances, electric poles, fallen power lines and damaged wires during storms, and to unplug electronic devices as a safety measure.
The advisory further warns against using metal objects such as umbrellas with metal handles during thunderstorms and encourages the use of raincoats instead. Residents have also been advised to avoid open fields, water bodies, hilltops and areas near tall objects such as trees, poles and towers during severe weather.