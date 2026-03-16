Heroin Worth Rs 9.72 Crore Seized in Assam; One Held in Joint Operation

Guwahati: Assam Rifles on Monday said it seized heroin valued at around Rs 9.72 crore and apprehended one person in Cachar district of Assam on March 13.
According to Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out at Polarband in Cachar district after security forces received inputs about the movement of narcotics in the area.
Acting on the information, a joint team intercepted the suspect while the contraband was allegedly being transported.
The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 9.72 crore in the illegal market. The apprehended individual was later handed over to the police for further investigation.
“Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, apprehended one individual and seized heroin worth approximately ₹9.72 crore in Cachar, Assam on March 13, 2026. Acting swiftly on the information, the joint team intercepted the suspect at Polarband in Cachar district while transporting the contraband,” Assam Rifles said in a post on X.
Officials said such operations are part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb narcotics trafficking in the region.
Earlier, personnel of Assam Rifles and Cachar Police had seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore during another joint operation in the district.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team intercepted suspects at Burunga village near Kalain in Cachar district while they were allegedly transporting the drugs. Five individuals were apprehended during that operation.
Security officials said the heroin consignment was suspected to be destined for transport towards Meghalaya.
During the operation, the joint team also seized two vehicles used to carry the narcotics along with several mobile phones from the accused.