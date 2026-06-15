Wild Elephant Attacks Village Home in Samaguri; Family Narrowly Escapes

Samaguri: A family in Bilpar, Samaguri, miraculously survived a terrifying ordeal on Tuesday night after a wild elephant raided their home, leaving a trail of absolute destruction in its wake.

The incident occurred late at night while the residents were fast asleep. A solitary wild elephant broke into the compound and violently dismantled the residential house belonging to Manjika Basumatary. The rampaging animal did not stop there; it also completely demolished the family's sacred prayer room (Gosai Ghar).

According to local reports, the elephant destroyed numerous valuable household items and broke open the traditional granary (Duli), consuming and trampling the stored paddy. Hearing the commotion, Basumatary and her family members managed to flee just in time, narrowly escaping what could have been a fatal encounter.

"We woke up to the sound of breaking walls. It was terrifying, but we managed to run out to save our lives," a family member recounted.

Local reporter Hemanta Saikia confirmed that the forest department was informed of the incident. This latest attack has sparked fresh anxiety among Samaguri residents, who are demanding immediate government intervention to mitigate the rising human-elephant conflict in the region.