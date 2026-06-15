Stranded Indian Crew Trapped on Vessel in Oman with Decomposing Body Seek Embassy Help

New Delhi: A horrific humanitarian crisis is unfolding aboard the oil tanker MT Celestial, currently anchored off the coast of Oman, where an entirely Indian crew claims their employers have abandoned them alongside the decomposing body of a colleague.

In a desperate video plea, the vessel’s captain revealed that their second officer passed away two days ago. Due to soaring Gulf temperatures, the corpse has begun to decompose rapidly, creating severe health risks for the remaining seafarers.

"This is the dead body of our second officer," the captain stated. "He died two days ago, and his body is decomposing. We reached out to the Indian Embassy but haven’t received a positive response. Our company is hiding from us."

The crew alleges that the ship's management company has severed all communication, leaving them without essential provisions, fuel, or a clear plan for repatriation. Despite urgent appeals to diplomatic channels in Muscat, maritime union officials confirm that bureaucratic delays have stalled the recovery of the officer’s remains.

International maritime charities have called for immediate intervention by Omani port authorities to board the vessel, secure the crew's safety, and facilitate the dignified removal of the deceased.