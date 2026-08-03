Wild Elephant Kills 60-Year-Old Man in Palashbari

Guwahati: Today morning, a 60-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Palashbari area on, once again highlighting the growing human-elephant conflict in the region.

The incident occurred in the Sanpara-Kochpara locality under Palashbari, where a wild elephant reportedly ventured into a human settlement. The victim has been identified as Bholanath Das aged 60, a resident of Kochpara.

Das sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the elephant. People of that area immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning, with people expressing growing concern over the increasing frequency of wild elephant intrusions into inhabited areas. Human-elephant conflict has become a recurring issue in several parts of Assam, often resulting in casualties, damage to property and destruction of crops.

After the tragedy, people of that area, urged the Forest Department and other concerned authorities to take immediate and effective measures to prevent similar incidents. They called for strengthened monitoring, improved mitigation strategies and timely intervention to ensure the safety of both residents and wildlife in vulnerable areas.