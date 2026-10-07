Wildlife Week 2026: Assam Calls for Greater Efforts to Protect Wildlife

Guwahati: The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam has called for collective efforts to protect and conserve the state’s rich wildlife heritage as Assam observes Wildlife Week 2026 from 2nd to 8th October.

This year’s campaign highlights the importance of protecting the wild water buffalo, an endangered species that inhabits riverine grasslands, wetlands and floodplains. The species is found in Assam and other parts of Northeast India and depends heavily on healthy rivers, wetlands and grasslands for its survival.

As per the campaign message, the wild water buffalo faces several threats, including habitat loss, human disturbance and hybridisation with domestic buffaloes. Conservation of wetlands and grasslands is therefore crucial to ensuring the species’ long-term survival.

The campaign carries the theme “Raising Hope for the Wild Water Buffalo”, with an emphasis on connecting habitats and creating conditions for wildlife to thrive.

The Chief Minister’s Office urged people to unite with a shared resolve to safeguard Assam’s natural heritage, stressing that protecting natural habitats is the vital first step towards securing a future for the state’s wildlife.