Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Public Space in Lakhimpur

Guwahati: A horrific incident of alleged public violence has come to light from Konanadi Tiniali in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, under the jurisdiction of the Chauldhowa Police Outpost.

As per report, a woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of men and women on a public road in broad daylight. The incident was witnessed by several bystanders, some of whom recorded the assault on their mobile phones.

Videos of the incident have since circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp criticism and triggering widespread outrage across the region. The footage has prompted calls for swift action against those involved and raised concerns over public safety.

People from that area and netizens have condemned the alleged attack, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against the perpetrators.

Police are expected to examine the viral video as part of their inquiry into the incident. However, officials are yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the circumstances that led to the alleged assault.