Woman and children held hostage as fake Wi-Fi team loots Rs 3 lakh in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi: Three men posing as Wi-Fi technicians robbed a 35-year-old woman and held her and her two children hostage at her home in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said on Sunday.
The suspects fled with about Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery, but one of them has since been arrested and two minors have been taken into custody.
The woman, identified as Geeta Sharma, lives on the third floor of a residential building in Bhajanpura.
In her complaint, she told police that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon while she was alone at home with her children and her husband was at work.
Police said the men reached her house around 1.15 pm and claimed they had come to check the Wi-Fi connection. Since one of them had visited the house for a similar purpose two days earlier, Sharma allowed them to enter.
According to investigators, while two of the men engaged her in conversation, the third slipped into another room where an almirah was kept. The two children were locked inside a bathroom. When Sharma went to get a glass of water for one of the men, she was suddenly grabbed from behind.
“One of the accused held her while another put a knife to her neck and forced her into a room. She was gagged with a blanket and kept restrained while the men searched the house,” a police officer said.
The robbers took away around Rs 3 lakh in cash, a pair of gold earrings and some silver jewellery before fleeing the spot.
Based on the woman’s complaint, a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt while committing robbery was registered at Bhajanpura police station.
Police later arrested a 22-year-old man, Niket Sharma, and apprehended two juveniles aged 16 and 17. Around Rs 32,000 in cash has been recovered so far.
Several other suspects have been detained and further investigation is underway, police said.