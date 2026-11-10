Woman Dies at Sonapur District Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Guwahati: Tension prevailed at Sonapur District Hospital on 10th November, after the death of a woman during treatment, with her family members alleging medical negligence on the part of the attending doctor.

The deceased, identified as Golapi Deka, a resident of Digaru in Sonapur, was admitted to the hospital at around 10.30 pm on Monday after experiencing dizziness, vomiting and mild back pain.

As per her family, on-duty doctor Dr Dharmendra Patowary examined her and administered saline. However, they alleged that despite repeated requests to refer her to another hospital as her condition failed to improve, the doctor dismissed their concerns and prescribed another saline.

The family further claimed that the doctor did not examine her throughout the night and that hospital staff changed the saline without a fresh medical assessment. Deka reportedly died at around 5 am. Her son alleged that the doctor arrived only after her death and behaved rudely towards the family.

The deceased's son said he would lodge a police complaint against the doctor and demanded strict action if the allegations were established. The allegations are yet to be verified, and an official response from the hospital department is awaited.