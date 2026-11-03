Assam: Goalpara Woman Alleges Medical Negligence, Misdiagnosis and Forcible Discharge

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: An elderly woman has lodged a police complaint against a doctor and the authorities of a private hospital in Goalpara, alleging medical negligence, wrong diagnosis, and forcible discharge following a road accident.

In her complaint filed at Goalpara police station on October 29, Joytun Nesa of Hachilapara, Ward No. 13, alleged that she was admitted to Life Care Hospital & Research Co-operative Society Ltd. on June 30, 2026, under the supervision of Dr S Rahman after sustaining injuries in a road accident.

She claimed that despite suffering severe pain and being unable to walk, hospital staff assured her that her X-ray report was normal. She further alleged that she was discharged against her wishes on July 3, despite repeatedly requesting continued treatment.

Her condition reportedly deteriorated, following which she was admitted to Seven Sisters Hospital & Research Centre, Goalpara, on July 10. Subsequent CT scan and MRI examinations reportedly revealed an L2 vertebral compression fracture, severe spinal canal narrowing, and nerve root compression. Doctors subsequently advised major spinal surgery, for which she decided to seek treatment in Patna.

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