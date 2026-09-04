Woman Dies During Sterilisation Surgery in Margherita

Guwahati: Today, 30-year-old woman died during a sterilisation procedure at Margherita Civil Hospital sparked protests in Digboi, with several tribal student and community organisations blocking National Highway 38 and demanding justice.

Members of the Tea Tribes Students Association, Adivasi Students Association and Munda Mahasabha staged the protest over the death of Lalita Munda, a resident of Naziratting No. 3 Line in Digboi.

As per protesters, Munda visited Margherita Civil Hospital on 3rd September for a sterilisation procedure and allegedly died while the surgery was being performed. The group and family members have accused the medical team of negligence and demanded the arrest of the doctor who allegedly carried out the procedure.

Munda, who was a mother of three, has left behind her children. The protesters have demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family, citing the future welfare of her children.The blockade disrupted traffic along NH-38 as protesters sought accountability and compensation.

Further details are awaited.

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