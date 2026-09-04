National-Level Wrestler Ashwini Manohar Paul Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Maharashtra Fort

Guwahati: Today, a national-level woman wrestler and two of her three children died after they allegedly jumped into a 100-foot gorge from the historic Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv . The wrestler, identified as Ashwini Manohar Paul, and her five-and-a-half-year-old son, Ajinkya, died on the spot. One of her two-and-a-half-year-old twin daughters, Kranti, later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Her other daughter, Veera, remains critically injured and is currently on ventilator support at the Government Hospital in Dharashiv.

Ashwini Paul was a recognised figure in wrestling circles and was popularly known as the “Tigress of Maharashtra”. During her sporting career, she won five gold and six silver medals at the national level.

Ashwini’s father has alleged that she faced continuous mental and physical harassment from her husband and in-laws. Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident.