NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Multi-State Illegal Arms and Ammunition Trafficking Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a principal accused in a multi-state illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case. The arrest comes as a major milestone in a series of investigations into the trafficking of illicit ammunition, originating from Bihar and spread across several parts of northern India.

The accused has been identified as Kamalkant Verma, also known by the nickname Uncle Ji, who is from Patna, Bihar. He is alleged to be the 11th person to be arrested in connection with this case (RC-01/2025/NIA/PAT), playing a leading role in the illegal purchase of ammunition from gun houses in Haryana, among other areas. The NIA investigations have revealed that the illicit ammunition was brought from Haryana, transported to Uttar Pradesh, and finally dispatched to Bihar and other places in the country.

Moreover, Verma’s arrest comes after the searches conducted by the NIA squads in 23 places across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana earlier this month. The operation led to the detention of various aides, such as Ravi Ranjan, Shashi Prakash, Vijay Kalra, and Kush Kalra, and the confiscation of large quantities of illegal weapons and ammunition.