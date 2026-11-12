Woman Found Murdered at Home After Hammer Attack in Dhekiajuli

Guwahati: A woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by unidentified assailants at her residence in Narayanpur Tea Estate in Dhekiajuli. The deceased has been identified as Alamti Churen. As per information, unidentified person allegedly attacked her with a hammer inside her house, killing her.

Churen reportedly maintained financial records and accounts for a local self-help group (SHG), although it is not yet clear whether her role was connected to the motive behind the murder.

The incident has caused a tense atmosphere in the area, with questions being raised over the circumstances surrounding the killing. The identity of the assailants and the motive behind the attack remain unknown.

Further details regarding the incident, including whether the police have launched an investigation and any possible leads in the case, are awaited.