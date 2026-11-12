Assam: Baitamari BDO Office Burgled for Third Time in Six Months

Guwahati: Thieves allegedly broke into the Baitamari Block Development Office in Bongaigaon district and stole several valuable items in a late-night burglary that came to light on 12th November morning.

As per reports, the miscreants cut through two grilled doors to gain entry into the office before decamping with two inverters, two laptops, two printers and 10 official registers.

The latest incident marks the third theft at the government office in the past six months, raising serious concerns over security arrangements on the premises. A similar burglary was reportedly reported shortly before Diwali, when an inverter and several other items were stolen.

The latest theft came to light when a driver arrived to pick up officials ahead of a scheduled visit by the local MLA to inaugurate the VB-G RAM G scheme. The driver reportedly noticed the break-in and informed the officials.

Following the incident, the Block Development Officer approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

The repeated burglaries have raised questions about the security of government property at the office. Police are expected to investigate the incident and identify those involved. Further details regarding the investigation and possible recovery of the stolen items are awaited.