Woman Goes Missing from Rented House in Guwahati's Jyotinagar

Guwahati: A woman has reportedly gone missing from a rented house in the Jyotinagar area of Guwahati, prompting police to launch an investigation into her disappearance.

As per information, the missing woman has been identified as Babylina Sharma. She was residing in a rented apartment in Jyotinagar with her husband.

Concern arose after Sharma could not be located for an extended period. Her family subsequently approached Chandmari Police Station and lodged a missing person complaint. Sources said Babylina Sharma is originally from Silapathar,Dhemaji district.

Adter the complaint, Chandmari Police initiated an inquiry and launched efforts to trace the missing woman. Police are examining all possible leads as part of the investigation.

Further details are awaited.