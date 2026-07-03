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Missing Man Found Dead in Water Channel Behind Home in Palashbari

Today morning, the search came to a tragic end when people of that area noticed a body floating in a narrow water channel situated behind Jitu's house
Found Dead
Missing Man Found Dead in Water Channel Behind Home in Palashbari
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Guwahati: Today, a body of a 37-year-old man, who had been missing for several days, was recovered from a water channel behind his residence in the Guimara area of Palashbari .

The  victim has been identified as Jitu Bhagawati, a local resident who had reportedly been missing since Tuesday.  As per  family members, Jitu left home earlier this week but failed to return, prompting concern among his relatives.

After repeated attempts to trace his whereabouts proved unsuccessful, the family approached the police and lodged a missing person complaint, seeking assistance in locating him.

Today morning, the search came to a tragic end when  people of that area noticed a body floating in a narrow water channel situated behind Jitu's house. They immediately alerted the police , after  which a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether foul play was involved or if the death resulted from any other cause.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read- Nalbari: Body of 35-year-old man found near railway track at Sandha

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Palashbari
Missing man
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