Woman Injured as Security Forces Open Fire on Suspected Militant Vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: On Friday night, a young woman was injured after being struck by a stray bullet when security forces opened fire on a vehicle suspected of carrying militants near Lathao in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm in an area known as Lal Pahar, near Lathao. Security person reportedly opened fire on a blue van after suspecting that its occupants were linked to insurgent activities.

During the exchange, a local woman, identified as Nang Koylani Namchum, sustained a bullet injury to her left leg. She was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable, although officials are yet to issue a detailed medical update.

As per sources, the van, which was the target of the firing, managed to flee the scene along with its occupants. The identities of those inside the vehicle have not yet been established, but security agencies suspect them to be militants operating in the region.

The incident has raised concerns over whether sufficient precautions were taken to prevent civilian casualties during the operation. People of that area, have expressed concern over public safety, particularly in areas where security forces frequently conduct operations based on intelligence inputs.

Meanwhile, security forces are expected to intensify search operations in and around the area to trace the fleeing suspects. An investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the woman being injured during the operation.