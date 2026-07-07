Woman suffers acid attack in Morigaon; Police Detained husband

Guwahati: A woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her husband and his friend in Borthol Kachari village under Moirabari, Morigaon, leaving her injured and triggering a police investigation.

The victim, identified as Mousumi Sultana, had reportedly been living separately after leaving her matrimonial home. As per people of that area, she refused to return to her husband's home after he entered into his third marriage.

The incident took place when the accused, identified as Manjur Ahmed, allegedly confronted Mousumi and, along with a friend , threw acid at her. Police suspect the attack was motivated by her refusal to resume living with her husband.

After the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Moirabari Police Station, based on which an FIR was registered.

Acting swiftly, police detained Manjur Ahmed from Dhing within hours of the incident. The second accused, identified as Shahjahan Ali, remains absconding. Police team have launched a search operation and are conducting raids to trace and arrested the absconding accused.

Further investigation is underway to confirm the circumstances surrounding the attack.