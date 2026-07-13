Woman's Body Exhumed in Bilasipara; Husband and First Wife Accused of Murder

Guwahati: Today, a gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Hazaripara in Bilasipara after the body of a woman was allegedly recovered from a shallow grave .The deceased has been identified as Saheba Bibi, the second wife of Hakimul Karim.

The victim's family has accused Hakimul Karim and his first wife, Fazila, of being directly involved in the alleged murder. However, the allegations are yet to be independently verified by the police.

The motive behind the suspected killing remains unclear, and the incident has left residents of the area shocked and distressed.

After the discovery of the body, police officials, accompanied by a forensic team and an executive magistrate, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Under the supervision of the magistrate, the body was exhumed and later sent to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident and are collecting evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Saheba Bibi's family members and local residents have demanded a thorough investigation and swift justice, urging the authorities to ensure stringent action against those found responsible for the crime.