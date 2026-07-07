Pune fort murder: Did Siya Married her Lover Chetan?

Guwahati: The investigation into the Pune fort murder case has taken a fresh turn after few of friends claimed that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, had allegedly married her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, after being engaged to Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal.

As per sources, Siya Goyal, 20, and Ketan Agarwal aged 25 were engaged in February and were scheduled to marry in November. However, on 18th June , Agarwal died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune. Police have alleged that Goyal conspired to murder him as she did not wish to go ahead with the marriage.

Police are now examining claims that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary registered their marriage at a local registrar's office around four months ago. Police are verifying whether a marriage certificate exists under the Special Marriage Act, which, if confirmed, could have significant implications for the investigation.

In the investigation it is found that, two of Goyal's college friends, who allegedly signed as witnesses to the marriage, are also being questioned.

Meanwhile, forensic and technical teams are attempting to recover deleted photographs from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands, which investigators believe could support the alleged marriage.

Police also suspect the murder conspiracy may have been planned after Agarwal's family sought Goyal's documents to complete arrangements for their planned destination wedding in Udaipur. Police are examining Chaudhary's bank records to determine whether any payments were made to a middleman to allegedly bypass the mandatory public notice required under the Special Marriage Act.

Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested days after Agarwal's death. According to the police, Chaudhary allegedly followed Goyal and Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident as part of the purported murder plot.

Both Goyal and Chaudhary remain in judicial custody, while the investigation into the case continues.