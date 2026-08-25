Assam Congress Opens Ticket Race for Nagaon Lok Sabha Seat

Guwahati: The Congress has set the ball rolling for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee opening applications from party leaders and workers interested in contesting the seat.

Applications are being accepted from August 24 to August 28, as per a notification issued by APCC general secretary (organisation) Ramanna Baruah. Aspirants are required to apply in the prescribed format and deposit a non-refundable Rs 1 lakh along with their application.

The exercise comes ahead of the party’s decision on its nominee for the Nagaon parliamentary seat and follows instructions from APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

The constituency was left vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi switched sides and joined the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Bordoloi later contested the Dispur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket and secured victory, resulting in the need for a by-election in Nagaon.

The Congress is now expected to scrutinise the applications and weigh the political standing and electoral prospects of potential candidates before selecting its nominee.

The Nagaon bypoll is likely to assume significance for both the Congress and the BJP, with the outcome set to provide an indication of the political mood in the constituency following the recent Assembly elections.