World Environment Day Milestone: Two Rehabilitated Bear Cubs Return to the Wild in Dehing Patkai

Kaziranga: Marking World Environment Day on 5th June, with a significant conservation achievement, the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) celebrated the successful release of two orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs into Dehing Patkai National Park.

The bear cubs were rescued and brought into the CWRC,Kaziranga for treatment and care, and were rehabilitated for months before they were able to be released. The cubs were cared for by wildlife experts and conservationists, who worked tirelessly to help them learn to survive on their own in the wild.

The release is being celebrated as one of the inspirational conservation success stories of Assam and an ongoing endeavor of the state to save its rich wildlife heritage under the stewardship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Now that the cubs are given a second chance of living in the wild, they have the opportunity to grow and develop in a safe and natural setting, officials said. The rehabilitation and release also serve as a testament to the importance of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in caring for and conserving injured and orphaned wildlife for the benefit of the ecosystem.

Conservationists expressed hope that such efforts will continue to strengthen wildlife protection initiatives and raise awareness about the importance of preserving Assam’s unique ecosystem.