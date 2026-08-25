Biswanath: KKHSOU Conducts Awareness Programmes on ODL System and Ongoing Admissions

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) conducted two awareness programmes on the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system and its ongoing admission process at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and Biswanath College of Education in Biswanath on 24th August, 2026.

At DIET, Biswanath, Prof Joydeep Baruah, Director of the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, KKHSOU; Dr Ridip Dev Choudhury, Dean-in-Charge, Study Centre, KKHSOU; Mr Brihatrabar Pegu, Assistant Regional Director, Lakhimpur Regional Centre, KKHSOU; Mr Chandan Kumar Bhuyan, Principal, DIET, Biswanath; and Dr Naresh Thakur, Coordinator, Biswanath College Study Centre, KKHSOU, attended the programme.

Prof Baruah delivered a detailed lecture on the ODL system, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and KKHSOU. He highlighted the various programmes offered by the university, along with the flexibility and opportunities provided through distance learning. He also spoke about KKHSOU's credibility and recognition as an institution of higher learning.

Dr Choudhury discussed the university's academic activities and functions and shared success stories of KKHSOU learners, noting that several learners had successfully cleared NET and SLET examinations. He also briefed participants about the Self-Learning Materials (SLM) and e-SLM resources available through the university's website, as well as academic support and learner services.

Dr Thakur explained the role and functioning of the Study Centre and how it assists learners throughout their academic journey. The programme was attended by newly enrolled B.Ed trainees of DIET, Biswanath.

A similar awareness programme was held at Biswanath College of Education in the presence of Principal Dr Beauty Hazarika and the KKHSOU team. Dr Thakur again spoke about the role of the Study Centre in providing academic support to learners enrolled in various programmes.

Mr Ranjan Saikia, representing the media, spoke about the role of electronic and print media in creating awareness about the ODL system and KKHSOU. He encouraged local media professionals to consider relevant Journalism and Mass Communication programmes offered by the university to enhance their professional knowledge and skills.

The programmes provided participants with information on the ODL system, NEP 2020, KKHSOU's academic programmes, learner support services and the ongoing admission process. The interactions also helped newly enrolled trainees and media professionals gain a better understanding of the educational opportunities available through KKHSOU and its Study Centres.