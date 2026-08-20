WWE Wrestler The Great Khali Arrives in Assam to Support Flood-Affected Families

Dibrugarh: WWE star The Great Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, has reached Assam today as part of an initiative to provide relief to families affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

Khali arrived at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh and later travelled towards Sivasagar’s Darika, where relief supplies will be handed over to flood-hit families. During his journey, he made a brief stop at Pacifica Inn in Moran.

The wrestler said people should come together to support communities facing hardship, stressing that extending help during a crisis is a collective responsibility.

The relief drive is being undertaken jointly by the True Hope Foundation, Ayan Foundation and the Deeplina Deka Foundation. Organisers have arranged essential household and relief supplies for approximately 400 to 500 families in Darika.

The assistance includes beds, blankets, pillows and water filters, aimed at helping families deal with the immediate challenges following the floods.

Khali is visiting Assam for a two-day programme and is expected to take part in the distribution of relief materials in the affected area.

He also appealed to other celebrities across the country to contribute to flood relief efforts and use their reach to support people affected by natural disasters.

His visit comes at a time when flood-affected communities in Upper Assam continue to require assistance as they work towards rebuilding their lives and homes.