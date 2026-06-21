Yoga for Healthy Ageing: Assam Veterans Mark International Yoga Day Across State

GUWAHATI: The 12th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm across Assam by the Armed Forces veterans fraternity on Sunday, with participation from nearly two lakh veterans and their family members in programmes organised across the state.

The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, coordinated the celebrations through its 19 Zila Sainik Welfare Offices, which conducted yoga sessions and awareness programmes in all districts.

The observance began in the early morning with the Common Yoga Protocol, led by certified yoga instructors. Participants performed a series of yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation techniques aimed at improving flexibility, concentration and overall well-being.

Addressing the main programme at Sainik Bhawan in Guwahati, Brigadier Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd), Director of Sainik Welfare, Assam, highlighted the importance of yoga as a timeless practice that promotes harmony between the mind and body. He urged veterans and citizens alike to make yoga a part of their daily routine to lead healthier and more balanced lives.

This year's global theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” was also highlighted during the celebrations. Organisers stressed the role of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and stress management, particularly among senior citizens and veterans.

Informational sessions on the benefits of yoga and healthy living were conducted during the programme, underscoring the importance of preventive healthcare. Participants shared their experiences and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing yoga practices beyond the annual observance.

Officials said the large-scale participation reflected the growing awareness among the veterans' com