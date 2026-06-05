Young Innovators Shine at Morigaon District Children's Science Exhibition

Morigaon, Assam: The Morigaon District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) successfully conducted a two-day District-Level Children's Science Exhibition on 2nd and 3rd June 2026 at its campus with a vision to foster scientific temper and innovation among the young minds.

The exhibition was held under the theme “STEM for a Developed and Self-Reliant India” with the motive of motivating the students to dedicate their time to the development of the country through the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Students from different schools from Morigaon district presented their creativity and scientific knowledge to the world in the form of models on Sustainable Agriculture, Green Energy, Waste Management and alternatives of Plastics, Water conservation, Hygiene, Emerging Technologies and Recreational Mathematics.

Kishore Kumar Das, the Principal of DIET Morigaon, inaugurated the event the exhibition and shared its purpose and importance, and extended his best wishes to all the participants The project was judged by an expert panel led by Diptimani Sharma, Nirod Bora, Uddipta Barthakur and Sandeep Dutta who were experienced judges. Students were also encouraged by the judges with motivating speeches to take up science and innovation.

There were 32 projects in the exhibition from 28 schools in all four education blocks namely Kapili, Mayang, Bhurbandha and Laharighat of Morigaon district. The teachers who facilitated the students, actively participated in project preparation and presentation.

On the second day, Mrinal Hazarika, General Secretary of Assam Science Society, gave an enlightening talk on the significance of scientific thinking and research in the minds of students.

At the conclusion of the programme, all participants were awarded certificates. Five outstanding projects were selected to represent Morigaon district at the State-Level Children's Science Exhibition organized by SCERT, Assam. The selected participants are Khyati Daimari and Aradhya Mahanti (Jagiroad Central School), Mrigank Shekhar Shivam (St. Theresa School), Biratjyoti Deka and Sumit Basumatary (Gerua Girls Higher Secondary School), Trishna Devi and Barnita Deka (Shaheed Surya Bora Secondary School), and Sabeya Begum (Rangadaria Higher Secondary School).

The exhibition was coordinated by Subhalakshmi Konwar, Lecturer and District Coordinator of the Children's Science Exhibition, while Mir Bahar Uddin, Lecturer, DIET, delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded successfully with the active support and cooperation of the senior lecturers, lecturers, and non-teaching staff of DIET Morigaon.