Dibrugarh Kurmi Society Honours Meritorious Students, Confers ‘Gyanashree’ Award

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh District Kurmi Society, in collaboration with the Dibrugarh District Kurmi Youth-Students’ Council and the Dibrugarh District Kurmi Women’s Council, organised a meritorious students’ felicitation ceremony on Sunday at the Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium of Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi College (Autonomous). Around 150 meritorious students from across the district were felicitated for their academic achievements. On the occasion, noted social worker and trustee of the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation, Jyotiprasad Kanoi, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Gyanashree’ award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and social service.

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