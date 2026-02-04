Assam using civil disobedience approach to address illegal Bangladeshi influx: CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government is adopting a policy of “civil disobedience and non-cooperation,” drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, to tackle the issue of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the state.
Addressing a public gathering in Sivasagar during the distribution of seed funds under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Sarma said security forces are pushing back around 20 to 30 illegal migrants every day along the Assam border.
He also noted that large-scale deportation through formal legal procedures is not a practical option.
According to the Chief Minister, instead of forcibly deporting people, the government is creating administrative and social conditions that make it difficult for illegal migrants to continue living in Assam.
“You can’t deport everyone by putting them on trains. That’s why pressure is being created both within Assam and along the border. Once staying here becomes unviable, they will move out on their own,” Sarma said.
He further claimed that nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land have been cleared of encroachment so far and asserted that those who occupied the land illegally would not be allowed to reclaim it.
Sarma said restricting access to land and livelihoods forms a key part of the government’s strategy to discourage illegal settlement.
The Chief Minister also pointed out that despite daily pushback operations, no legal challenges have been filed against the government’s actions.
"The approach relies on administrative measures rather than street protests or agitation," he added.
Referring to Gandhian principles, Sarma said non-cooperation and civil disobedience were being practised at a social and administrative level. He appealed to the public not to extend economic or social support to illegal migrants.
At the same time, he stressed the need to clearly differentiate between illegal Bangladeshi nationals and indigenous Muslim communities in Assam.
“People need to clearly recognise the distinction. Indigenous Muslims must not face any harassment, and illegal migrants should not be given protection in their name,” he said.
Sarma further said that while the government would not interfere in action taken against illegal migrants, it would strongly oppose any mistreatment of indigenous Muslims.