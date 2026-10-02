Yuzvendra Chahal Retires from First-Class Cricket, Targets ODI and T20 Return

Guwahati: Today, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has announced his retirement from first-class cricket, but said he remains determined to represent the country in the ODI and T20 formats.

Chahal played his final first-class match for Northamptonshire against Middlesex in the County Championship Division Two at Lord’s. He claimed figures of 2/23 and 0/34 as Northamptonshire suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

Announcing his decision on Instagram, Chahal reflected on his long association with red-ball cricket, saying the first cricket ball he held was a red one when he was 10 years old.

He described first-class cricket as a format that taught him patience, character and resilience, as well as the satisfaction of spending long periods on the field competing for runs and wickets.

Chahal said playing his final first-class match at Lord’s was an emotional moment, as receiving a Test cap had always been a dream. Although that ambition did not materialise, he said he was content with his journey and grateful for the opportunities he received in the format.

“The red ball gave me some of the most beautiful memories of my life, and nothing will ever take that away,” Chahal wrote.

However, the 35-year-old made it clear that he does not intend to end his international career.

“But I AM NOT DONE YET,” he said, adding that his desire to play for India remained strong. Chahal said he believed he still had cricket left in him and would give everything to earn another opportunity in the ODI and T20 formats.

He also thanked the Haryana Cricket Association and its officials, Ranbir Singh Mahindra and Anirudh Singh Chaudhary, for their continued support throughout his career.

Chahal concluded by describing his journey from holding his first red ball at the age of 10 to playing his final first-class match as “one hell of a journey”.