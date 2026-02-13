Zero Tolerance on Forest Encroachment, Evictions to End Crime and Restore Land: Assam CM
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal encroachment, asserting that long-standing immunity enjoyed by encroachers has now ended.
In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said illegal encroachments had for years converted forest areas into hubs of unlawful activities.
He also underlined that the present government is not only removing encroachers but also dismantling criminal networks that thrived around such occupations.
“For long, illegal encroachers operated with immunity, turning forests into a den for illegal activities. But our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachers,” Sarma added.
He further added that eviction drives are aimed at restoring forest land while simultaneously cutting off avenues of crime.
“Not only are we evicting them, we are finishing off avenues of crime and building a Surakshit Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.
The government has been carrying out eviction operations across several districts as part of its broader effort to protect forest land and strengthen law and order in Assam.
On Thursday, Sarma drew attention to the vast extent of forest land encroachment in Assam, stating that as much as 2,676 square kilometres—nearly double the geographical area of Delhi—has been illegally occupied.
In a post on X, Sarma said the figures were shared to help people understand the magnitude of the problem inherited from the previous Congress government.
He stressed that reclaiming encroached forest land remains a key priority for the present dispensation, underscoring its focus on environmental conservation and sustainable land use.
Reiterating the government’s resolve, the Chief Minister said the BJP-led government in Assam is actively working to address the issue and restore forest areas under illegal occupation.