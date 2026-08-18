Zubair Anam’s Absence from Assam Congress Youth Conclave Committee Sparks Curiosity

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) upcoming Youth Conclave has sparked political curiosity even before the event, with Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president and Algapur–Katlicherra MLA Zubair Anam Majumdar missing from the organising committee.

The conclave is scheduled to be held in Guwahati in the first week of September under the leadership of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. The event aims to bring together Assam’s youth to discuss participation, ideas and nation-building.

However, the composition of the organising committee has drawn attention, particularly Majumdar’s absence.

As per the APCC press note, the responsibility for organising the event has been entrusted to MLA Dr Jay Prakash Das, former MLA Satyabrata Kalita, Jayanta Khaound, NSUI president Kaushik Kashyap, Ashik Iqbal, Palakshi Das, Birinchi Bora and Kuldeep Rajbongshi.

Majumdar, who heads the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, has been actively involved in youth organisational activities since early days. His exclusion from a committee formed to organise a major youth-focused event has consequently fuelled speculation within political circles.

There have also been reports of differences between Gogoi and Majumdar after the Assam Assembly elections. However, there is no credible confirmation that any alleged differences led to Majumdar’s exclusion.

The conclave remains a key Congress initiative aimed at strengthening youth engagement in the state.