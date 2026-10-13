Zubeen Garg Case: Amritprabha Mahanta Released from Haflong Jail After Bail

Guwahati: Singer Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the seven accused in the death case of Zubeen Garg, was released from Haflong sub-jail on today 13th October , four days after the Gauhati High Court granted her bail.

Justice Pranjal Das granted bail to Mahanta on 9th October against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount, Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told reporters.

The High Court heard Mahanta’s bail petition over several days, with arguments concluding on Wednesday. The court reserved its order before pronouncing the decision on Friday. As per Kamar, the prosecution presented its arguments over four to five days.

Amritprabha Mahanta was lodged at Haflong sub-jail alongside Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, another accused and a former bandmate of Garg. The remaining accused are lodged at Baksa jail.

Her release marks the first reported instance of an accused securing bail in the main case concerning Garg’s death. Earlier, two of the singer’s personal security officers had obtained bail in a separate case involving financial transactions.

Garg, 52, died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea off Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival. His death triggered widespread protests across Assam, with people demanding a thorough investigation.

The Assam government subsequently formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which arrested several people who accompanied Garg during his Singapore visit.

The SIT later filed a chargesheet, accusing Mahanta, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami of murder. The proceedings are continuing, and the allegations against the accused remain subject to judicial determination.