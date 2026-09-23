Zubeen Garg’s Musical Legacy Remembered Inside Bigg Boss House

Guwahati: Memories of heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg surfaced inside the Bigg Boss house as contestants spoke emotionally about his life, music and enduring legacy. During the discussion, the contestants recalled Garg’s distinctive voice, immense popularity and significant contribution to Assamese music. They also spoke about the deep affection he continues to receive from people across Assam.

Contestant Qazi said that people in Assam “worship him like God”, highlighting the extraordinary place Zubeen Garg holds in the hearts of his fans. Qazi also mentioned Garg’s popular song Mayabini, Ya ali, reflecting on Zubeen Garg’s immense popularity and the reach of his music beyond Assam.

The emotional discussion inside the Bigg Boss house brought Garg’s legacy to national attention, with contestants remembering the impact of his music and his connection with millions of listeners.

Garg left the mortal 19th September ,2025, and was cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute, performed today at Sonapur. The site was later named Zubeen Kshetra and has since become a significant place of remembrance for his fans.

His music and legacy continue to resonate with people across Assam and beyond.