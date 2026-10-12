Zubeen Garg Case: Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Hope for Justice Through Fast-Track Court

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today , expressed hope that the fast-track court hearing the case related to singer Zubeen Garg’s death would deliver justice, amid continued protests demanding accountability.

Responding to questions about ongoing protest by Zubeen Fan Club and his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, , Sarma said the state government could not comment on matters pending before the Gauhati High Court or the Supreme Court.

However, referring to the proceedings before the fast-track court, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the judicial process and said the case had been progressing through regular hearings.

“We are hopeful that we will get good justice from the fast-track court,” Sarma said.

He also highlighted the court’s handling of the case over the past year, stating that the proceedings had continued without any of the accused being granted bail by the fast-track court during that period. Sarma maintained that the government would refrain from commenting on decisions taken by the higher judiciary, while expressing hope that the ongoing trial would ensure justice for the late singer.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks came amid renewed public attention surrounding the case and demands by Zubeen Garg’s supporters for a thorough investigation and accountability over his death on 19th September 2025.