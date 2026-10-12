Zubeen Garg Fan Club Calls for Protest at Zubeen Khetra

Guwahati: The Zubeen Garg Fan Club will hold a protest at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, Guwahati, around 11 am today, demanding justice for pranor silpi-Zubeen Garg. The club’s general secretary, Piku Borgohain, urged fans of Zubeen Garg and members of the public to gather at the venue and participate in the peaceful protest.

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, also shared the announcement on social media, appealing for a peaceful protest. “I appeal for a peaceful demonstration for justice for Zubeen Garg…a united voice,” she wrote.

The proposed protest comes days after the Gauhati High Court granted bail to singer Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the accused in the case relating to Garg’s death in Singapore . Mahanta is the first key accused directly linked to the core investigation to receive bail. Earlier, two of the Zubeen Garg’s personal security officers Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora had secured bail relating to in a disproportionate assets case.

The public prosecutor stated that the prosecution was yet to receive the detailed court order outlining the grounds for granting bail.

Mahanta’s release was not immediate, as the bail bond and sureties had to be processed through the fast-track court. Due to the weekend, the formalities could be completed only on Monday.